Agility Insurance Services And Health Net Announce Partnership

RICHARDSON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Agility Insurance Services , a leading Field Marketing Organization (FMO) and General Agency for and life insurance, has announced it will team with California-based health insurance provider Health Net to provide agents more options for their customers.

Founded more than 45 years ago, Health Net offers health plans for individuals, families, businesses, and those who qualify for Medicare or MediCal. Health Net currently insures more than 3 million members in California.

Agility's new partnership with Health Net shows Agility's commitment to the California market and Agility's ability to grow and adapt to the ever-changing healthcare environment. New partnerships like the one with Health Net ensure continued growth and support for Agility agents.

“We are happy to be partnering in California with an established player like Health Net,” said Steve McLaughlin, President of Agility Insurance Services.“Working with Health Net allows us to further provide resources to agents so that they remain successful.”

Agility Insurance Services is an agency focused on equipping health insurance agents with all the tools they need to make health insurance available to anyone who might need it, whether you are an individual or a small business owner. Our sales team, specializing in health insurance marketing and contracting, provides ample resources to our agents, ensuring their ability to best serve consumers. Whether they are assisting an individual or a small business owner, Agility agents do their best to serve those seeking better coverage.

Founded in California, Health Net, a wholly owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation, believes that every person deserves a safety net for their health, regardless of age, income, employment status or current state of health. Today, the company provides health plans for individuals, families, businesses of every size and people who qualify for MediCal or Medicare. With more than 90,000 network providers, Health Net serves more than three million members across the state.

Health Net also offer access to substance abuse programs, behavioral health services, employee assistance programs and managed healthcare products related to prescription drugs. Those plans and services are available through Health Net, LLC and its subsidiaries: Health Net of California, Inc., Health Net Life Insurance Company and Health Net Community Solutions, Inc. These entities are wholly owned subsidiaries of Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC), a leading healthcare enterprise committed to transforming the health of the communities we serve, one person at a time. Health Net and Centene employ more than 5,700 people in California who work at one of five regional Talent Hub offices.

