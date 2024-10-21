Jonathan Kendrick Hails 2024 As An 'Incredibly Successful Year' Of Motorsport Sponsorship For Rokit

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

ROKiT Champions of 2024

Deagen Fairclough with the British F4 trophy

Toprak cheered as WorldSBK champion

ROKiT-backed racers and drivers secure an unprecedented clean sweep of Championship Winners in World Superbikes, British F4, BTCC and Kawasaki Superteens

- Jonathan KendrickKINGSWOOD BUSINESS PARK, UNITED KINGDOM, October 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- "It's been an incredibly successful year of ROKiT's motorsport sponsorships with 4 winners in 4 different championships!" Said a delighted Jonathan Kendrick, Chairman of ROKiT. "I couldn't be happier to see Toprak win the WorldSBK championship with the ROKiT BMW Motorrad team, our very own Deagen Fairclough utterly dominant in winning the ROKiT British F4 championship, Jake Hill winning the BTCC championship in his ABK Beer-sponsored BMW and young ROKiT Rookie Kalvin Kelly crowned winner of the first ever Tracker Kawasaki British Superteen championship."Citing the importance of motorsport sponsorship as a key platform to promote brand awareness for ROKiT's various and diverse range of businesses which include a drinks portfolio, ebikes, wifi deployment, affordable homes, electronic consumer goods, tyres and motoring accessories, amongst others, Kendrick stated "Winning is everything in motorsports and I couldn't have asked for more wins, podiums and championships this year. It's been fantastic and we look forward to next year where we'll be rolling-out some new initiatives to support our growing portfolio of businesses.""I am particularly interested in supporting emerging talent in motorsports so it's really gratifying to see Deagen progressing from F4 into GB3 next season, again with our backing, and for our ROKiT Rookies programme in the BritishSBK fielding 3 of the top 5 young riders in the Kawasaki Superteen championship." Added Kendrick. "I'm very excited to be running another search for new driving talent in the new year with our new ROKiT Racing Driver sim-to-circuit competition. The original version of this competition, the documentary of which can be seen free of charge on , was won by Deagen back in 2022 and next year the programme will be open to young sim racers from around the world. Details will be posted on in a few weeks time"More information at and and and

Bruce Renny

ROKiT Group

email us here

Visit us on social media:

X

YouTube

Round 30 British F4

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.