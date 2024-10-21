Issa Homes Raises Over $20,000 For Anna Maria Island Merchants After Hurricanes Helene And Milton

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Don HempelANNA MARIA ISLAND, FL, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Issa Homes is proud to announce the overwhelming success of its AMI Strong initiative, which raised over $20,000 for local merchants affected by Hurricanes Helene and Milton. The program, which ran from October 1 to October 15, aimed to provide much-needed support to businesses on Anna Maria Island during a time of uncertainty.Thanks to the generous participation of the community, over $10,000 was generated through purchases of gift cards and other transactions. Issa Homes matched every dollar, bringing the total to $20,526.16.Issa Homes Commitment to Community“Establishments like AMI Outfitters and The Waterfront have been part of our lives for over a decade; they're like family to us,” said Don Hempel, co-owner of Issa Homes.“This initiative wasn't just about rebuilding-it was about supporting the businesses that make this island so special. We've also had the pleasure of welcoming newer merchants into our circle, and seeing the outpouring of support from the community has been beyond our wildest dreams."Local Support in Times of NeedThe AMI Strong initiative was designed to give local merchants immediate cash flow during the aftermath of two hurricanes. With power outages, flooding, and other challenges on the minds of business owners, the initiative offered a way for the community to support while these small businesses managed their operations and personal lives.Merchants Supported Through the InitiativeAMI Outfitters: $4,709.36AMI Photos: Aqua Salon Anna Maria: Cheese Cake Cuties: Hurricane Hanks: Mademoiselle Paris AMI: Nomad Collection: North Shore Cafe: The Doctor's Office: The Waterfront:Resilience and RecoveryThe resilience of Anna Maria Island's small businesses mirrors the determination of its residents. According to FEMA , nearly 40% of small businesses never reopen following a disaster, and the ongoing recovery from Helene and Milton continues to challenge local merchants. Initiatives like AMI Strong provide essential support to ensure the island's unique shops and restaurants not only survive but thrive.Issa Homes Encourages Others to Pay it Forward“We hope this initiative inspires other businesses to create matching programs and encourages fans of Anna Maria Island-locally and globally-to keep supporting our small businesses and pay it forward,” said Hempel.Issa Homes' Deep Connection to Anna Maria IslandIssa Homes has long been a part of the Anna Maria Island and Bradenton community, with its owners, Don and Lisa Hempel, actively involved in local life. They have been part of the Anna Maria community since 2010 and became homeowners on the island in 2014. As the SeaFlower development ramps up, Issa Homes will soon open an office in the area, further deepening its commitment to the region. Issa Homes is currently building custom waterfront homes on Holmes Beach and Harbour Isle, and will soon break ground in SeaFlower, a new community in Bradenton designed for active, coastal living.A Future of Continued SupportAs Don Hempel remarked,“We wanted to help, but we had no idea how big of an impact this would make. We're incredibly grateful to everyone who participated and supported these merchants.”Issa Homes is committed to continuing its community-driven initiatives. In addition to supporting Anna Maria Island's local businesses, it is a proud sponsor of PACE and a member of the Bradenton Chamber of Commerce.About Issa HomesIssa Homes is a luxury home builder with over 50 years of experience building in Florida's premier communities. Renowned for architecturally correct homes and nearly 100% homeowner approval ratings, Issa Homes has completed more than 1,600 residential and commercial projects. Founded by Francis Issa, the company continues its legacy under the leadership of Don Hempel, who has been a partner since 1986 and currently serves as President.Issa Homes is known for its commitment to quality and excellence. It builds luxury homes in prestigious communities such as Disney's Golden Oak, including The Four Seasons Villas, Lake Nona Golf and Country Club, Harbour Isle, and the upcoming SeaFlower community in Bradenton. Past Florida communities include Celebration, Baldwin Park, Victoria Park, Artisan Park, and Weston Hills Country Club.

