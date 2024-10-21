Food Japan 2024 Celebrates Japan's Finest Culinary Innovations And Culture Media Outreach Newswire APAC

(MENAFN- OutReach Newswire) SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 21 October 2024 - Food Japan 2024, ASEAN's premier for Japanese food and beverage (F&B) products, technology, and services, returns for its 12th edition, running from 24 to 26 October at the Suntec Singapore & Exhibition Centre, Hall 403.



With 194 exhibitors from 37 prefectures, including special pavilions such as Tokyo, Himeji City, Onojo City, Sake and Spirits, Sake of Ehime, Processed Meat, and Dairy Products, Food Japan 2024 offers a comprehensive display of Japan's diverse food and beverage industry. Visitors can explore new product launches, including health-conscious options, plant-based alternatives, and eco-friendly packaging, reflecting global trends in sustainability and consumer well-being.



The exhibition also includes interactive displays, tastings, and cutting-edge food technologies, offering visitors insights into Japan's culinary traditions and the latest industry trends.



This year's J-Studio masterclasses highlight key topics such as Japanese sake and food pairings, along with discussions on the latest advancements in food technology. These sessions offer valuable insights into market trends and foster connections with industry experts.



"We are excited to welcome visitors to Food Japan 2024, a platform that celebrates Japan's culinary heritage and fosters business collaboration across ASEAN," said Mr Masanao Nishida, Director of OJ Events Pte Ltd. "This year's event highlights the industry's growing focus on sustainability and health-conscious innovations, particularly in Japanese food processing technology. From the fusion of traditional and modern techniques to advancements in fermentation, packaging, and preservation technologies, Food Japan 2024 reflects the evolving demands of a global market, prioritising both quality and sustainability."



The continued success of Food Japan is made possible through the support of key partners, including the Japan Council of Local Authorities for International Relations (CLAIR), the Embassy of Japan in Singapore, the Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO), and the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries (MAFF). Special gratitude is extended to the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) for their unwavering support since the inaugural edition of Food Japan, and congratulations are in order for their 60th anniversary.



Food Japan 2024 promises a transformative experience, combining Japan's culinary excellence with insights into emerging market trends. Attendees will leave with a deeper understanding of Japan's food and beverage sector through innovative products and exclusive masterclasses.



Food Japan 2024 Information



Opening Hours:



Trade: 24-25 October, 10.00am–5.00pm



Trade & General Public: 26 October, 11.00am – 4.30pm



Address: Suntec Convention and Exhibition Centre, Level 4, Hall 403, 1 Raffles Boulevard, Suntec City, Singapore 039593



