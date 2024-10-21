BPCL Mumbai Refinery Inaugurates the Commercial Use of Indigenous FCC Bottoms Cracking Additive “BHARAT BCA”

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 21 October 2024: Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), a 'Maharatna' company, has proudly announced the commercialization of its indigenously developed FCC Bottoms Cracking Additive, “BHARAT BCA,” at the Mumbai Refinery. This innovation is a key step in BPCL’s commitment to sustainable and cost-effective refining technology.

The BHARAT BCA catalyst, developed by BPCL’s Corporate Research and Development Centre (CRDC), is engineered to optimize the conversion of heavy clarified oil, commonly known as "bottoms," into higher-value lighter products. This innovation delivers significant financial benefits by improving operational efficiency and reducing costs in the refining process.

Speaking at the event, Shri Abhai Raj Bhandari, Executive Director (Mumbai Refinery), stated, "The commercialization of BHARAT BCA reflects BPCL’s commitment to pioneering innovation and sustainable practices. This breakthrough will not only benefit our refinery but will also have a far-reaching impact across the industry as we continue to focus on cost-effective, eco-friendly solutions."

The formal launch of the BHARAT BCA catalyst was marked by the inauguration of the Catalyst Additive loader by the Executive Director (MR), Head of R&D, and Mr. Sunil Raut, who applauded the CRDC team for their outstanding efforts in achieving this significant milestone. They conveyed their aspirations for continued successes in the future. At this momentous occasion, CRDC and MR also acknowledged the development and commercialization of other indigenous catalysts at MR, including the CO combustion promoter additive, Gasoline sulfur reduction catalyst, and LOBS catalyst.

Shri N. Chandrasekhar, Head R&D, praised the efforts of the CRDC team, stating, “The BHARAT BCA catalyst is a testament to our in-house capabilities and collaborative efforts across departments. We are proud to have developed a solution that not only aligns with BPCL’s sustainability goals but also positions us at the forefront of refining technology.”

The inauguration event was led by Shri Abhai Raj Bhandari, Executive Director (Mumbai Refinery), and Shri N. Chandrasekhar, Head R&D, in the presence of senior officials from the refinery, including Mr. A R Chaudhary, CGM (Technology), Mr. KK. Das, CGM (Operations), Mr. M B Mate, CGM (Maintenance), Mr. DP Chandramore, CGM (CRPO), Mr. S.K. Shukla, GM (Manufacturing), Mr. S.S. Agrawal, GM (Technology), Mr. SN Kale, GM (Maintenance), Mr. Sunil Raut, DGM (Environment), Mr. N Mantri, DGM (CDU4 and CCR), Mr KB Jaimon, DGM (operations), Mr Harish Lodwal, DGM (Maintenance), and Mr. SS Perumal, DGM (E&C). This was followed by a brief presentation on the journey of BHARAT BCA given by Dr. Chiranjeevi Thota, GM (R&D), Dr Supriyo Majumder, Manager (R&D) and Mr. Ajay Khande, Manager (R&D). The event was a proud moment for the entire team, celebrating a milestone that showcases BPCL’s expertise in indigenous catalyst development.

The journey of BHARAT BCA began in 2017, with a focus on developing a cost-effective catalyst for the Fluid Catalytic Cracking (FCC) process. Over the years, BPCL’s R&D team successfully scaled up production, culminating in the manufacture of 50 tons of the catalyst, which was officially introduced at the Mumbai Refinery. This “Made in India” product is now set for application in refineries across the country and beyond, further advancing India’s position in the global refining sector.

The introduction of BHARAT BCA follows BPCL’s successful development of other indigenous catalysts, including the CO combustion promoter additive, gasoline sulfur reduction catalyst, and LOBS catalyst. Together, these advancements highlight BPCL’s leadership in innovation and its commitment to delivering value through research-driven, environmentally sustainable products.





