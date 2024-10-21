Smartpress Shines Bright At Adobe MAX Creativity Conference

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Online printer wows designers with custom booth and premium swag

CHANHASSEN, Minn., Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Commercial printer Smartpress gave a standout performance at the Adobe MAX Creativity in Miami last week, solidifying their status as an influential brand and sought-after company in the design community. Highlighting their capabilities in a one-of-a-kind booth, this showing is yet another step forward in growing their business and leading the in premium-quality print marketing.

We wanted to inspire creatives with a variety of beautiful designs in print and get them excited to create their own.

Attendees flocked to Smartpress' standout booth at the Adobe MAX Creativity Conference in Miami, Florida. Their standout booth was designed and constructed in-house with a custom backlit wall graphic and illuminated counters and logos. By highlighting their premium capabilities in print marketing, Smartpress solidified their status as an influential and essential brand in the design industry.

All About the Booth

Designed by Smartpress' Creative team and constructed sustainably by their parent company, The Bernard Group, their booth showcased a wide variety of print products, with an emphasis on color precision, premium paper stocks and specialty finishes. The booth's bright lights, engaging backlit SEG and illuminated counter and 3D logos wowed designers and made for an impressive display.

"Creative professionals are our target market," said Smartpress Creative Director Ferenc Andahazy. "Adobe MAX allowed us to connect with creatives and show them examples of how their work can come to life in a premium print product. We wanted to inspire them with a variety of beautiful designs in print and get them excited to create their own print work in the best way they can - by printing with Smartpress."

Why was their booth the talk of the show?



It was a modular, reusable structure, which aligns with Smartpress' approach to sustainable business.

Open and inviting, attendees were drawn to the backlit SEG wall graphic, branded bright lights and plethora of samples showcasing exclusive capabilities and premium quality. They offered limited edition swag, all printed at Smartpress: a custom notebook featuring various stocks and inks, plus casino-grade playing cards that other businesses can design and print for their own brand.

About Smartpress

Smartpress is the premium commercial printer for creative agencies, graphic designers, nonprofits and marketing professionals across North America. They operate on three foundational principles: Create premium quality print with world-class customer service and a commitment to social responsibility.

Smartpress has achieved numerous social and environmental milestones like EcoVadis Platinum and ISO 14001 certification. They are a 100% employee-owned company, Scopes 1 and 2 carbon neutral and home to one of the largest fleets of HP Indigo HD presses in the world.



