Trinet Announces Varsha Kakati As Vice President And Country Leader For Hyderabad, India Operations

Varsha Kakati, India Country Leader and Vice President at TriNet

"Varsha is an outstanding addition to our senior leadership team," said Mike Simonds , President and CEO at TriNet. "Her strong track record in leading and building high-performing teams, scaling Global Capabilities Centers (GCCs), and fostering an inclusive culture align perfectly with TriNet and will be essential in further enhancing our Hyderabad operations in support of our growth strategy."



Kakati brings more than 24 years of business and technology leadership. She most recently served as Vice President of Technology and GCC Leader at Saks OFF 5TH where she led the transformation of their luxury omnichannel retail GCC in India and scaled their team to around 400 members. Before Saks OFF 5TH Kakati held senior leadership roles at Deloitte Consulting, Mercedes-Benz Research and Development India, General Electric, and Oracle. She is a Chartered Accountant and holds a Bachelor of Commerce from Karnataka University with a University Gold Medal ranking.



"I am excited to welcome Varsha to the TriNet team as our Vice President and India Country Leader," said Jeff Hayward , Chief Technology Officer at TriNet. "Her extensive experience in driving innovation and delivering successful results makes her the perfect fit for our organization. We are confident that her leadership will not only strengthen our operations in India but also play a key role in further propelling TriNet's growth on a global scale."



"I am thrilled to join TriNet and look forward to collaborating with the amazing team in support and service of our incredible SMB customers," said Varsha Kakati. "Hyderabad stands at the forefront of technological innovation, and I'm eager to help lead our efforts in tapping into this vibrant ecosystem. Together, we can drive further growth and expand our global operations by leveraging Hyderabad's immense potential."



About TriNet

TriNet (NYSE: TNET ) provides small and medium-size businesses (SMBs) with full-service industry-specific HR solutions, providing both professional employer organization (PEO) and human resources information system (HRIS) services. TriNet offers access to human capital expertise, benefits, risk mitigation, compliance, payroll, and R&D tax credit services, all enabled by industry-leading technology. TriNet's suite of products also includes services and software-based solutions to help streamline workflows by connecting HR, benefits, employee engagement, payroll and time & attendance. Rooted in more than 30 years of supporting entrepreneurs and adapting to the ever-changing modern workplace, TriNet empowers SMBs to focus on what matters most-growing their business and enabling their people. For more information, visit TriNet or follow us on LinkedIn , Instagram and Facebook .

