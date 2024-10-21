Delhi Pollution: GRAP Stage-II Imposed In Delhi-NCR As Air Quality Deteriorates. Read Action Plan Here
Date
10/21/2024 6:22:53 AM
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Delhi Pollution: As the air quality index of national capital Delhi fell to 'very poor' last week with several monitoring stations approaching the 300 mark, the the Commission for Air Quality Management () on Monday ordered to implement GRAP-II in Delhi-NCR.
MENAFN21102024007365015876ID1108802141
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.