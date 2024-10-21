Doterra Healing Hands® Distributes Emergency Relief Hygiene Kits In Wake Of Hurricanes Helene And Milton

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Nearly 24,000

doTERRA Hygiene Kits Distributed to Communities in Need

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah, Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Following Hurricanes Helene and Milton, the doTERRA Healing Hands Foundation ®, along with its compassionate Wellness Advocates, immediately jumped in to lend support. Close to 24,000 of doTERRA's 72-Hour Emergency Relief Hygiene kits have been distributed, benefiting thousands of families and community members in impacted areas.

"Our hearts go out to those impacted by these disasters. We are grateful to be in a position where we can offer help and support," said Misty Bond, Vice President of Corporate Communications and Philanthropy at doTERRA. "We are also grateful to every member of the doTERRA family who has made these kit distributions possible. From the countless hours devoted by our Lindon Fulfillment Center team members packaging kits to our extraordinary Wellness Advocates distributing kits on the ground, this truly has been a collective effort of love."

Working with over 224 Wellness Advocates (doTERRA's Independent Distributors), the foundation has been able to provide kits to assist in recovery efforts. Each kit contains personal care essentials including shampoo and conditioner, doTERRA On Guard® Toothpaste, Deep Blue® Rub, doTERRA On Guard Sanitizing Gel, doTERRA Touch® Tea Tree, as well as additional items of support.

"To see all this destruction and devastation was very surreal. The amazing part was the people. After all they've been through and will go through, these people are tough, strong-willed, resilient, and determined to get through it." Wellness Advocates Dawn Guidry and Shyron Bynog shared. "Everyone was excited and very appreciative of the relief kits and couldn't wait to try out the Deep Blue Rub." These Wellness Advocates distributed kits in Keaton Beach, Florida, an area prone to flooding that was impacted by both Hurricane Helene and Hurricane Milton.

