Veteran Author, Teacher Advocate Tina H. Boogren Releases Essential Guide On Physical Wellness For Busy Educators

BLOOMINGTON, Ind., Oct. 21, 2024 -- Solution Tree, a premier provider of K–12 professional development resources and services for educators, is pleased to announce a new Wellness Solutions for EducatorsTM release. Educators often prioritize others' needs over their own. Tina H. Boogren's new book, 180 Days of Physical Wellness for Busy Educators , invites educators to practice daily self-care using a series of activities centered around physical wellness.

Boogren's insightful guide offers accountability tools for K–12 teachers and administrators seeking to enhance their physical well-being amid the demands of their profession. Drawing upon her own experiences as a classroom teacher, she presents a comprehensive framework designed to inspire change over the 36 weeks of a school year. With actionable strategies, 180 Days of Physical Wellness for Busy Educators empowers teachers to focus on essential aspects of physical wellness, including eating, hydrating, sleeping, strength training, and more.

"By engaging in mindful practices and establishing healthy habits, educators can become their best selves, ultimately benefiting both their personal lives and their classrooms," Boogren explains.



Key Features of the Book:



Mindful Eating Strategies: Learn how to cultivate a healthier relationship with food, differentiating between hunger and appetite.

Hydration and Rest: Discover innovative methods for staying hydrated and addressing issues like revenge bedtime procrastination.

Movement and Strength Training: Incorporate practical exercises into daily routines to boost energy and physical strength. Sensory Rest: Explore techniques to achieve sensory rest, allowing educators to recharge and maintain mental clarity.

180 Days of Physical Wellness for Busy Educators is a valuable resource to help educators navigate their wellness journey, ensuring they can give their best to both themselves and their students.

"If we've learned anything since 2019, it's that educator wellness is directly linked to teacher retention, teacher effectiveness, and student learning. Tina H. Boogren lays out a logical, research-affirmed, and practical set of strategies that will help us support the teachers of tomorrow and create the kind of schools where everyone thrives!"

-Anthony Muhammad, educational consultant; author, Overcoming the Achievement Gap Trap: Liberating Mindsets to Effect Change



180 Days of Physical Wellness for Busy Educators is available to order at SolutionTree.

About the Author

Tina H. Boogren is a passionate educator and wellness advocate dedicated to supporting teachers and administrators in their pursuit of self-care and personal growth. With years of experience in K–12 education, Boogren combines her expertise in teaching with her commitment to physical wellness, providing educators with the tools they need to thrive both inside and outside the classroom.

About Solution Tree

For over 25 years, Solution Tree has worked to transform education worldwide, empowering educators to raise student achievement. With more than 60,000 educators attending professional development events and more than 12,000 professional development days in schools each year, Solution Tree helps teachers and administrators confront essential challenges. Solution Tree has a catalog of more than 600 titles , along with hundreds of videos and online courses, and is the creator of Global PD Teams and Avanti , online learning platforms that facilitate the work of teachers and educators. Follow @SolutionTree on Twitter , Facebook , and Instagram . Learn more about Solution Tree .

