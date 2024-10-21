CIA cut-out associated author gets ridiculed over ‘Trump is Hitler’ hit-piece

(MENAFN) The Atlantic magazine and its staff writer Anne Applebaum have come under intense scrutiny following the publication of an op-ed that draws parallels between former President Donald and notorious dictators such as Adolf Hitler, Joseph Stalin, and Benito Mussolini. This piece, which argues that Trump is adopting rhetoric reminiscent of some of the 20th century's most infamous leaders, has sparked widespread ridicule, particularly from pro-Trump commentators and figures.



In her article, titled "Trump Is Speaking Like Hitler, Stalin, and Mussolini," Applebaum claims that Trump's use of dehumanizing language—referring to his opponents as "vermin" and calling certain immigrant groups "criminal illegal immigrants"—mirrors the rhetoric employed by these historical dictators. The headline itself has fueled considerable backlash, prompting many to mock the comparison.



Critics have not only dismissed the piece as hyperbolic but have also pointed to Applebaum’s connections to the National Endowment for Democracy (NED), which has been characterized as a CIA cut-out by some observers. Applebaum serves on the board of NED, raising questions about potential biases in her arguments.



The Trump campaign swiftly responded, labeling the article as “fake news by a third-rate media outlet.” Social media platforms exploded with mockery directed at both Applebaum and The Atlantic. Journalist Glenn Greenwald quipped, “When you spend eight years calling a person every bad name you can think of – including Hitler – and it doesn’t work, so you desperately decide to call him all the bad names at once.”



Elon Musk, CEO of SpaceX and Tesla, added to the derision with his comment, “I can’t stop laughing.” British conservative commentator Ben Kew also weighed in, humorously critiquing the editorial decisions behind the piece: “I love the idea that the editors sat around and thought, ‘Let’s come up with a headline for Anne Applebaum’s piece that will really scare the average voter.’”



This incident has reignited discussions about media bias and the lengths to which some commentators will go to criticize political figures. As the backlash continues, it underscores the deep divisions in American political discourse, particularly surrounding Trump and his controversial rhetoric.

MENAFN21102024000045015687ID1108801841