Harvest Nights Hurricane Heroes Concert To Benefit SWFL Charities

FORT MYERS, Fla., Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Back-to-back Hurricanes can't stop the in southwest Florida, as the Charity Pros have announced January 10-12, 2025, as the new dates for the Harvest Nights Charity Music Festival at the Seminole Rodeo Grounds in

Immokalee, Florida.



Harvest Nights Hurricane Heroes Concert- January 10-12, 2025, Immokalee, Florida.

The storms have passed, and the stars will shine on the Hurricane Heroes Stage. Coming straight off their sold-out stadium tour, Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inducted Def Leppard, Country music superstar Brad Paisley, and multi-Grammy winning band TRAIN will headline the fourteen-band, three-day charity event near the Seminole Casino in Immokalee.



Initially scheduled for November, the impact of Hurricane Helene and Milton on the SWFL coast led to the decision to change the date. "So many folks in our community and the surrounding coastal areas have been severely affected, including some of our own board members and volunteers," explains Megan Maloney, co-founder and President of the Charity Pros. "Folks are worried about cleaning up, rebuilding, and re-opening their businesses; right now, it's time for the Charity Pros to help and support our SWFL neighbors."



The entertainment lineup is diverse and exciting, featuring Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line, Don Felder, formerly of the Eagles for 27 years, multi-platinum rock band Tesla, Country music stars Terri Clark and Alana Springsteen, Tim Montana, American Idol finalists Will Moseley, Jack Blocker, and Casey Bishop w/Rock Republic, and local favorites the Ben Allen Band and Maiden Cane. This variety will keep you on the edge of your seat all weekend.



All proceeds from the event will help support local disaster relief funds in SWFL and our local charity partners: the Immokalee Foundation, the Cancer Alliance Network of SWFL, and the Guadalupe Center. Tickets will be available only by donating to the cause at

starting Tuesday, October 22nd, at 10 a.m. VIP Packages, Reserved Seating, Bleachers, and General Admission Lawn seating will all be available while supplies last.



The Harvest Nights Music Festival will feature a vibrant Festival Village with live entertainment before and after the main stage concerts, an array of arts and crafts booths, local business activations, and various food trucks. This lively hub of activity is designed to keep you engaged and entertained throughout the festival. On-site camping is also available for RVs, trailers, and campers.



"We are bringing some of the biggest names in music together with their fans and the community for a great cause." continues Megan, "Imagine, Def Leppard, after selling out 23 straight major stadiums shows of over 50K+ fans, is coming to Immokalee to support the cause." Sponsors are lining up as well to help support the cause: Seminole Casino, Tito's Handmade Vodka, Tamiami Ford, Nutrl, Florida Gulf Coast University, Michelob Ultra, Gulfshore Life, Modelo, Suncoast Beverage. For more info and sponsorship opportunites, go to or contact [email protected] or [email protected] .

