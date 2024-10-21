Assange’s father says in interview Julian would not have survived without plea agreement

(MENAFN) John Shipton, the father of WikiLeaks co-founder Julian Assange, recently spoke with RT about his son’s plea deal with the United States and Assange's activities since his release four months ago. Julian Assange endured a five-year ordeal in a high-security UK prison while contesting extradition to the US, where he faced charges for unlawfully obtaining and disclosing classified information, much of which highlighted American war crimes.



In June, Assange reached a plea agreement with the US Justice Department, where he acknowledged some degree of guilt and waived his right to further recourse in exchange for his freedom. “I pled guilty to journalism,” Assange remarked, framing his actions in the context of journalistic integrity.



During the interview, which took place in Moscow, Shipton emphasized the ruthless and vindictive nature of the US in its pursuit of individuals it targets. He expressed gratitude for the efforts of the Australian government, people, and parliament, suggesting that their intervention was crucial in facilitating the plea deal. “I imagine if not for that intercession, Julian would not have survived,” he stated, underscoring the perilous situation his son faced.



Shipton conducted the interview alongside Mira Terada, a Russian journalist who was extradited to the US from Finland in the late 2010s on money laundering charges and spent 46 months in an American prison. Shipton’s visit to Moscow was made possible by an invitation from Terada, who now serves as co-chair of the BRICS Journalists Association.



The discussion sheds light on the broader implications of Assange's case, raising questions about press freedom, government accountability, and the lengths to which states will go to silence dissent. As Shipton navigates the complexities surrounding his son’s situation, the impact of their legal battles continues to resonate within the realms of journalism and international relations.

