Seoul mayor says S-Korea requires nukes

(MENAFN) Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon has emphasized the necessity for South Korea to develop its own nuclear deterrent in light of escalating threats from North Korea. In a recent post, Oh expressed his concerns over what he termed “unbearable threats” from the North, particularly citing remarks made by Kim Jong-un, who recently labeled South Korea a “hostile nation.”



The situation has been further exacerbated by a photograph published by the North Korean state media, which depicted Kim discussing military strategies with his top officials over a map of Seoul. The proximity of the South Korean capital, located just about 50 kilometers from the heavily fortified border, has made these threats all the more alarming for its residents.



Oh articulated his feelings of “anger” and “deep frustration” as he observed North Korea’s increasing belligerence. He pointed out that the North has resorted to provocative actions, such as sending balloons filled with trash across the border, which have caused property damage and fires. He also mentioned recent bombardments in areas adjacent to the demilitarized zone and along the east coast.



The mayor argued that North Korea’s brazen behavior stems from its possession of nuclear weapons, which creates an “asymmetric” security situation. In his view, this disparity in military capability is precisely why South Korea must urgently bolster its own nuclear deterrence capabilities. “There is no other way to achieve peace than by strengthening national defense,” he stated, although he did not provide specific details on how he envisions accomplishing this objective.



Oh’s stance on nuclear armament marks him as one of the more prominent South Korean politicians advocating for the country to acquire its own nuclear arsenal. However, this perspective contrasts sharply with that of South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, who has consistently maintained that the nation does not aim to develop its own nuclear weapons. Instead, Yoon has pledged to enhance South Korea's nuclear deterrence strategy in collaboration with the United States, which has offered a nuclear umbrella to South Korea since the 1950s.



As tensions continue to rise on the Korean Peninsula, the debate over nuclear deterrence remains a contentious issue, highlighting the complex dynamics of security, national defense, and international relations in the region.

