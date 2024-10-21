Ex-Soros manager claims market ‘convinced’ Trump will win election

(MENAFN) In a recent interview with Bloomberg Television, billionaire investor Stanley Druckenmiller shared insights indicating that markets are signaling a strong belief in a Donald victory in the upcoming U.S. presidential election. Druckenmiller, who founded the Duquesne Family Office and previously managed funds for George Soros, noted that the trend is particularly evident in various sectors, including stocks, cryptocurrencies, and even the performance of Trump Media & Technology Group.



Druckenmiller remarked that the sentiment over the past twelve days suggests a growing conviction that Trump is the frontrunner for the presidency. “I would have to guess Trump is the favorite to win the election,” he stated, reflecting the optimistic outlook among investors regarding the former president's chances.



The seasoned investor also analyzed the potential implications of a Trump victory in conjunction with Republican control of Congress. He assessed that it is “extremely unlikely” for Democrats to regain control of Congress, even if Kamala Harris were to ascend to the presidency. Druckenmiller, who earlier supported Nikki Haley's primary campaign against Trump, expressed concerns that if a "blue sweep" were to occur—where Democrats secure the presidency, Senate, and House of Representatives—equities could face challenges for three to six months.



He also noted that a scenario in which Republicans dominate Congress is “probably more likely” than Trump winning the presidency while Democrats hold legislative power. Druckenmiller concluded by suggesting that individuals who are inclined to vote for Trump are unlikely to change their preferences to support Democratic candidates in Congress.



As the election approaches, the analysis by Druckenmiller reflects broader market sentiments that could significantly influence investment strategies and economic forecasts. Investors are closely watching the evolving political landscape, and Druckenmiller’s insights underscore the interconnectedness of political outcomes and financial markets.

