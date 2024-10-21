NATO member issues caution to Ukraine regarding corruption

(MENAFN) The path to membership for Ukraine remains fraught with challenges, particularly regarding corruption, according to Dutch Defense Ruben Brekelmans. Speaking to reporters after a recent NATO defense ministers' meeting in Brussels, Brekelmans highlighted the necessity for Ukraine to meet stringent criteria before its potential acceptance into the military alliance.



His remarks come on the heels of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's announcement of his "victory plan," which includes an urgent request for NATO membership as part of broader security guarantees for Ukraine. Zelensky has expressed that he views joining NATO as essential for ensuring his country's safety amid ongoing conflict with Russia.



Brekelmans noted that the 32 NATO member states have varying perspectives on Ukraine's accession, which complicates the decision-making process. "If you don’t have that clarity upfront, I don’t see that 32 allies agree to granting an invitation," he stated, emphasizing that tackling corruption is a critical requirement that Ukraine must address.



He elaborated that any effort to modernize the Ukrainian armed forces and foster collaboration with NATO allies would necessitate a clear assessment of Ukraine's progress in combating corruption. This condition highlights the alliance's commitment to ensuring that any new member adheres to high standards of governance and accountability.



While NATO countries are increasingly cautious about fast-tracking Ukraine's membership, largely due to concerns over being drawn into the conflict with Russia, they acknowledge their significant role in supporting Ukraine militarily. Currently, NATO accounts for 99 percent of all military aid that Ukraine receives from foreign sources.



As the situation evolves, Ukraine's efforts to tackle corruption will be closely scrutinized, as this could play a pivotal role in determining its future within the NATO alliance.

MENAFN21102024000045015687ID1108801790