Nearly 3,000 Journalists Register For COP29 In Baku
10/21/2024
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nazrin Abdul
To date, nearly 3,000 journalists have registered to participate
in the 29th session of the conference of the Parties to the UN
Framework convention on Climate Change (COP29), which will be held
next month in Baku.
Ayan Najaf, a member of the Coordinating Council of the COP29
Operating Company, made this announcement during a seminar on
"Understanding and Analyzing ESG Reports on Environmental, Social,
and Corporate Management" held in Baku, Azernews
reports.
According to her, the registered journalists include both local
and foreign media representatives.
"COP29 is at the centre of attention for both local and
international media. Today, the UN accreditation for the 'blue
zone' has been completed. The COP chairmanship also began the
accreditation process for the media in the 'green zone' some time
ago, which will be completed at the end of October. Currently,
there are about 150 applications for the 'green zone'," A. Najaf
added.
It should be noted that the seminar covered topics such as
"Understanding the Paradigm Shift in the Business Environment,"
"Legal Framework of ESG in Azerbaijan Today," "How to Read,
Understand, and Analyse ESG Reports," and "Analysis of ESG Reports
from the Industrial Sector."
