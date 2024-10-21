Whirlpool Brand Study Finds The Question Of What's For Dinner? To Be A Daily Stressor For Millennial Parents

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The brand's all-new Front Control Smart Electric Range with Air Cooking is designed to help busy families tackle the daily dinner dilemma and inspire mealtime creativity

BENTON HARBOR, Mich., Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Between balancing work, chores and caring for loved ones, the mental and physical effort of coordinating dinner can be a daily battle for busy families. Whirlpool brand conducted a survey among millennial parents to better understand mealtime stressors and found that 63 percent of millennial parents dread having to figure out what to cook on a day-to-day basis. With a deep understanding of mealtime pain points, Whirlpool brand developed the new Front Control Smart Electric Range with Air Cooking Technology to inspire and empower busy families faced with the ever-looming question: "What's for Dinner?"

The Whirlpool® Front Control Smart Electric Range features five Air Cooking modes.

With 83 percent of millennial parents reporting they prioritize meals that can be made quickly, and 80 percent relying on the same dinner recipes their families know and love, it's clear parents are desperately seeking more ease and convenience around meal preparation. The new Whirlpool Smart Electric Range with Air Cooking technology combines a powerful, heated fan, dynamic heat elements, and five Air Cooking modes designed to make cooking easier, efficient and more exciting during hectic weeknights and beyond.

The five Air Cooking modes helping to bring more range to families' weeknight menu include:

The brand's most advanced air fry mode yet. Get crispy results and save time on fan-favorites like french fries and chicken tenders.Designed to give home cookseven, consistent results across multiple racks. The ultimate mode for gooey cookies and golden breads and pastries.: Seal in flavors and juices for hearty dishes like meat and poultry thanks to a high-speed fan that optimizes heat through longer cook times.: Optimized to melt, char, seal and quickly brown dishes. The intense heat in this mode is perfect for juicy chops, mac & cheese and homemade s'mores.: Skip the microwave and bring delicious leftovers like yesterday's pizza back to life without compromising on taste or texture.

"In developing the new Whirlpool Smart Electric Range, we immersed ourselves in the daily dinner dilemmas faced by busy parents - not only as brand and product experts, but also as the target consumer ourselves," said Bree Lemmen, Kitchen Brand Manager at Whirlpool. "We understand what it feels like to rely on the same recipes week over week because it's easy or having to cook different meals for each of your children. We've designed a solution that helps parents not only create delicious, flavorful and healthy meals for their family to enjoy, but also break away from their default menus thanks to intuitive features that inspire confidence and spontaneity."

In addition to prioritizing ease of use while cooking the survey also found that 59 percent of millennial parents prioritize cooking appliances that are easy to clean. With the range's new, proprietary WipeCleanTM Coating, home cooks can tackle tough messes easily and without scrubbing or scraping. Simply wet the stovetop, wait, then wipe away seared-on foods - no harsh chemicals needed.

The Whirlpool® Front Control Smart Electric Range is now available in front and back control configurations, as well as select retailers later this fall.

Methodology

Whirlpool brand fielded an online survey to n=1,000 US parents of children <18 in the house who have at least some responsibilities as a cook or dinner planner for their households. 500 Millennial parents were included in this sample. The margins of error at the 95% confidence level are +/- 3.10% (total parents) and +/- 4.38% (Millennial parents).

About Whirlpool Brand

For more than one hundred years, Whirlpool brand has been inspired by how people care for their families. Whirlpool brand is designing home appliances that are focused on improving how families give and get the care they need with the latest technologies and innovations – whether that means flexible refrigerator storage for all types of family needs, induction technology for efficient cooking and easier cleaning, or laundry pairs that sense and adapt to clothes with the latest in connected technologies. Whirlpool brand created and continues outpacing goals of its Care CountsTM Laundry Program, through which the brand is committed to helping create educational equality by installing washers and dryers in schools to help remove one small but important barrier to attendance – access to clean clothes. Whirlpool brand is part of Whirlpool Corporation, a leading appliance manufacturer committed to being the best global kitchen and laundry company, in constant pursuit of improving life at home.

For more information on Whirlpool, please visit whirlpool or find us on Facebook at facebook/whirlpoolusa, Instagram at @whirlpoolusa, or TikTok at @whirlpoolusa. Additional information about the company can be found at whirlpoolcorp.

SOURCE Whirlpool Brand

