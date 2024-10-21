Brazil Tops Latin America In Ocean Plastic Pollution

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil has emerged as the largest contributor to ocean plastic pollution in Latin America, ranking eighth globally. A recent Oceana study reveals that Brazil dumps 1.3 million tons of plastic waste into the ocean annually, equivalent to the weight of 1.3 million small cars.



The scale of the problem is alarming. Brazil generates 3.44 million tons of plastic waste each year that could potentially reach the Atlantic Ocean.



Only 4% of the country's total waste is recycled, while over 2 million tons of solid urban waste end up in rivers and seas annually.



This pollution severely impacts marine life. Plastic has been found in the stomachs of more than 200 marine species in Brazil. In the Amazon region, 98% of examined fish contained plastic or microplastics in their bodies.



These findings raise concerns about ecosystem health and potential risks to human health as microplastics have entered the food chain.







Despite being Latin America's leading plastic producer, Brazil lacks comprehensive legislation to regulate plastic production and waste.

Initiatives and Challenges in Tackling Plastic Pollution

However, some initiatives have been implemented. In 2010, Brazil enacted the National Solid Waste Policy, establishing shared responsibility for the lifecycle of plastics.



São Paulo , Brazil's largest city, banned plastic straws in commercial establishments and hotels in 2019. Other Latin American countries have also taken steps to address plastic pollution.



Chile implemented an Extended Producer Responsibility law in 2016, while Colombia has banned 14 types of plastics and set goals for recyclable single-use products.



Addressing Brazil's plastic pollution crisis requires a multi-faceted approach. The country needs to strengthen legislation, improve waste management infrastructure, promote recycling, and raise public awareness.



Investing in research for sustainable alternatives is also crucial. As the largest economy in Latin America, Brazil's actions on plastic pollution will have significant regional and global impacts.



By taking decisive action now, Brazil can protect its marine ecosystems and set an example for other nations facing similar challenges in the fight against plastic pollution.

