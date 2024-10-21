Highway incident in central Indonesia kills 5, injures 7

(MENAFN) A tragic vehicle collision on a highway in East Java, Indonesia, resulted in the deaths of a bus driver and four passengers early Monday, while seven other passengers, including two infants, sustained injuries. The accident took place in Pasuruan around 1 a.m. local time and involved a passenger bus and a truck, according to preliminary reports from the Pasuruan police. At the time of the crash, the bus was carrying a total of 12 individuals.



Local reported that Pasuruan police chief Davis Siswara confirmed that the deceased and injured passengers have been transported to nearby hospitals for treatment. Authorities are actively investigating the precise circumstances surrounding the accident to determine its cause. Initial findings indicate that the 23-year-old bus driver may have been suffering from fatigue and drowsiness, which could have contributed to the collision with the rear of an unidentified dump truck traveling in the same direction.



In Indonesia, fatal road accidents are unfortunately common, often attributed to factors such as overloading, inadequate road conditions, and reckless driving behavior. The country has faced ongoing challenges in improving road safety, leading to a high incidence of traffic-related fatalities and injuries.



The tragic incident highlights the urgent need for enhanced road safety measures and public awareness campaigns to prevent such accidents in the future. Authorities continue to seek solutions to improve driving conditions and enforce regulations to safeguard the lives of passengers and drivers alike.

