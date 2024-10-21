Cubans protest widespread blackouts amid hurricane Oscar

(MENAFN) As widespread blackouts in Cuba extended into their third day, many Cubans expressed their frustration and anguish, with some taking to the streets in protest. The situation was exacerbated by Hurricane Oscar, which made landfall on Cuba’s eastern coast, bringing with it strong winds and heavy rain. In Santo Suárez, a densely populated neighborhood in southwestern Havana, residents banged pots and pans in a show of discontent on Sunday night, highlighting their growing desperation.



One resident, Mary Karla, a mother of three, voiced the collective concern, stating, “We haven’t had electricity for three nights, and our food is rotting. Four days without electricity is an abuse to the children.” Her remarks echoed the sentiments of many who not only faced power outages but also reported a lack of water, as the two services are closely interconnected. Protesters took to blocking the streets with garbage to emphasize their grievances, showcasing the severity of their plight.



Energy Minister Vicente de la O Levy addressed the situation in a news conference, expressing hope that the electricity grid could be restored by Monday or Tuesday morning. However, he cautioned that Hurricane Oscar would pose an “additional inconvenience” to Cuba's recovery efforts, as it was projected to impact regions crucial for electricity generation. Key power plants, including Felton in Holguín and Renté in Santiago de Cuba, are located in the areas affected by the hurricane, complicating the restoration of services.



While some neighborhoods in Havana, which is home to around 2 million residents, saw limited electricity restoration, most areas remained in darkness. The ongoing blackout has severe implications beyond just lighting; essential services like water supply also depend on electricity to operate pumps. As a result, many residents resorted to cooking with makeshift wood stoves on the streets to salvage perishable food from their refrigerators. Amidst the turmoil, Ylenis de la Caridad Napoles, a mother of a 7-year-old girl, expressed her distress, stating that she was reaching a point of “desperation,” encapsulating the emotional toll of the crisis on families across the island.

