Prominent figure within Hamas emphasizes resilience of movement during recent operation in Jabalia

(MENAFN) Osama Hamdan, a prominent figure within Hamas, emphasized the resilience of the movement during a recent operation in Jabalia, asserting that the resistance in Gaza remains strong despite the martyrdom of leader Yahya Sinwar. His comments come amidst rising tensions and ongoing violence in the area.



In a notable incident, the Israeli military reported the death of Colonel Ihsan Daksa, who commanded the 401st Armored Brigade, during intense confrontations in Jabalia, situated in northern Gaza. Colonel Daksa, a senior officer from the Druze community, was a significant player in the Israeli armed forces, particularly noted for his involvement in ground operations.



Daksa's death was attributed to a targeted attack executed by the al-Qassam Brigades, which detonated explosives against the "Tiger" armored vehicle he and his team were utilizing for field intelligence. Initial investigations revealed that two distinct incidents contributed to the fatalities of four Israeli officers, with Daksa being one of the victims. The first incident involved the destruction of the armored vehicle, while the second was linked to a sniper attack conducted by Hamas.



The persistent conflicts within the Jabalia refugee camp have led to significant casualties among Israeli troops, as the al-Qassam Brigades continue their aggressive operations against the occupation forces.



Hamdan pointed out that the assassination of key leaders, including Sinwar, has not stalled negotiations or efforts for resistance. He noted that Sinwar remained committed to discussions aimed at ceasing Israeli aggression in Gaza, while staunchly defending the rights of the Palestinian people. According to Hamdan, Commander Sinwar's legacy is defined by his unwavering dedication to resisting occupation, even while on the front lines.

