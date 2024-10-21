Priyanka Gandhi To File Nomination For Wayanad Lok Sabha Bypolls, Vacated By Brother Rahul Gandhi, On THIS Date

(MENAFN- Live Mint) leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will file nomination for the Wayanad Lok Sabha by-election on Wednesday, October 23, party sources said on Monday.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra-Congress General Secretary-will file her nomination before the Returning Officer (RO) in Kalpetta. The nomination will be filed before the District Collector at 12 noon, the party sources said.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge , former Congress president and parliamentary party chairperson Sonia Gandhi , Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi will be present on occasion. Chief ministers, along with prominent national and state leaders, will also be present to show their support.

Ahead of her nomination filing, the Congress General Secretary met party chief Kharge in national capital, Delhi, today and seek his blessings.

Before the nomination filing on Wednesday, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi will lead a roadshow from Kalpetta New Bus Stand at 11 AM and then go to district collector at 12 noon to file the nomination papers.

Priyanka Gandhi is the UDF candidate for the Wayanad Parliamentary bye-election .

With the grand old party fielding the AICC general secretary from Wayanad, party workers put up posters in the constituency which had "Wayanadinte Priyankari (Wayanad's beloved)" written on it.

It is important to note that Priyanka's brother and former Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi had won the seat, along with Rae Bareli in Uttar Pradesh in Lok Sabha Elections 2024 . Days after the June 4 results, the Congress announced that Rahul Gandhi will retain the Rae Bareli parliamentary constituency and vacate the Wayanad seat paving way for his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to make her electoral debut.

The Election Commission (EC) last Tuesday announced bypolls to the Wayanad and Nanded Lok Sabha seats along with 48 Assembly constituencies.

The bypoll to the Wayanad parliamentary seat and 47 Assembly seats will be held on November 13, along with the first phase of polling for the Jharkhand Assembly. The results will be announced on November 23.