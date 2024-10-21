Leader of Hamas's external wing expresses movement's steadfast dedication to its resistance strategy during condolence ceremony in Istanbul

(MENAFN) Khaled Meshaal, the leader of Hamas's external wing, expressed the movement's steadfast dedication to its resistance strategy during a condolence ceremony in Istanbul on Sunday. This event followed the announcement of the martyrdom of Yahya Sinwar, the head of Hamas’s bureau. Meshaal highlighted that Hamas will persist in its struggle for the liberation of Palestinian territories and sacred sites, despite the loss of key leaders.



In his recorded address, Meshaal lauded Sinwar's enduring legacy, noting that he devoted six decades to the Palestinian cause, living in solidarity with his people and exhibiting resilience against the Israeli occupation. He described Sinwar's martyrdom as a powerful symbol of resistance, resonating not only with Palestinians but also with all individuals fighting against oppression globally.



Meshaal emphasized that Hamas remains committed to the principles and ideals laid down by its leadership. He noted that with the passing of each leader, new commanders will rise to continue the movement’s objectives. He assured that Hamas leadership will vigilantly observe the situation on the ground and strive to counteract Israeli aggression, particularly in northern Gaza, where serious violations have been reported.



Furthermore, Meshaal reiterated that Hamas, in conjunction with the broader Palestinian resistance, will uphold its commitment to resistance until the liberation of all sacred Christian and Islamic sites, the return of all prisoners, and the dismantling of what he referred to as the Zionist project, which he perceives as a significant threat to both Palestine and the wider region.

