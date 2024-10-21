In-Principle Approval Given For Indore-Ujjain Metro Rail Project: MP CM Mohan Yadav

(MENAFN- IANS) Bhopal, Oct 21 (IANS) The Madhya Pradesh has given in-principle approval for the Metro train project connecting the state's two major cities -- Indore and Ujjain, Chief Mohan Yadav said on Monday.

Additionally, a separate railway track would be laid for the Rapid Rail project between these two cities.

Besides, all railway routes in Ujjain are also being strengthened, CM Mohan Yadav said.

Currently, the first phase of metro projects in two major cities -- Indore and Bhopal -- are under and the approval for the next phases has also been granted.

Recently, the Mohan Yadav-led Madhya Pradesh government announced plans to create a new metropolitan city by merging parts of Indore, Ujjain, Dewas and Dhar districts.

This ambitious project aims to transform the Malwa-Nimar region into a major economic hub, attracting investment and fostering growth.

The proposed metropolitan city, formed by combining these four districts, will leverage the unique strengths of each area. Indore, a prominent commercial centre, will serve as the anchor, attracting businesses and industries.

Experts believe that Ujjain, with its historical significance as a trade route, offers strategic connectivity, while Dewas, known for its industrial potential, will contribute to the region's economic diversity. Dhar, with its agricultural strengths, will complement the overall development.

Meanwhile, addressing a press conference after reviewing preparations for Simhastha-2028 in Ujjain, CM Mohan Yadav further said that the tender process for the Ujjain-Indore six-lane highway is over.

He said the foundation for the Ujjain-Jaora Green Highway will be laid soon.

CM Yadav also announced the plan to develop the facilities of Ashrams and Dharamshalas for saints and seers in Ujjain on the lines of Haridwar.

"A plan has been prepared with the help of public representatives to develop Ujjain as a religious destination like Haridwar. Priority will also be given to setting up Dharamshalas, medical centres, and Ayurveda centres, among other establishments, through interested devotees," he said.