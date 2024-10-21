Israeli army’s extensive attacks in northern Gaza results in destruction of homes, shelters

(MENAFN) The Israeli has been conducting extensive in the northern Gaza Strip, leading to significant destruction of homes and shelters, according to statements from the Gaza Civil Defense. Spokesperson Mahmoud Bassal described the Israeli operations as efforts to displace residents and clear the area of its buildings, characterizing the situation in Jabalia as "ethnic cleansing and the destruction of all life’s essentials." The escalation of bombardments has particularly affected Jabalia, Beit Lahia, and Beit Hanoun, resulting in a humanitarian catastrophe.



Bassed on reports, many bodies remain trapped under the rubble due to the intensity of the bombardments, which have intensified over the past 16 days amidst a suffocating siege of northern Gaza. The conflict, which has unfolded since last October following a cross-border attack by the Palestinian group Hamas, has resulted in the deaths of over 42,600 individuals, primarily women and children, with around 99,800 injured.



The ongoing hostilities have led to widespread displacement, with almost the entire population of Gaza affected by a blockade that has created severe shortages of essential resources such as food, clean water, and medicine.



Additionally, Israel is currently facing a genocide case at the International Court of Justice regarding its actions in Gaza, highlighting the international concern surrounding the situation. The gravity of the humanitarian crisis and the impact on civilians continue to draw attention from global observers and organizations.

