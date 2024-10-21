Breitling introduces Chronomat 28 in blend of elegance, functionality
10/21/2024 2:32:46 AM
(MENAFN) The Chronomat 28 Small Edition showcases Breitling’s commitment to blending fashion and functionality, offering a versatile sports watch that suits any occasion. Available with either a stainless steel or mixed metal Duotone Rouleaux bracelet, this model features Breitling’s thinnest Chronomat design. Each watch comes with a variety of dial options, all distinguished by raised indexes at the fifteen-minute markers on the dial.
This slim version of the Chronomat 28 offers a modern twist on the classic 1980s model, now available with a range of polished dial options. The dials are made from sustainable, traceable lab-grown diamonds. Available choices include blue or pink mother-of-pearl with diamond indexes, stainless steel with a black mother-of-pearl dial and diamond accents, or a two-tone stainless steel and 18k red gold version. The watch is secured with a comfortable folding butterfly clasp and powered by the Superquartz™ chronometer with COSC-certified Calibre 72.
CEO Georges Kern describes the Chronomat as a Breitling icon, symbolizing an adventurous spirit and confidence suitable for all occasions. Its versatile and multi-purpose design is complemented by its elegance, making it effortless to wear while maintaining a stylish look. The slim profile and high-quality craftsmanship make the new Chronomat 28 a standout in Breitling’s collection.
As part of Breitling’s commitment to ethical sourcing, the Chronomat 28 bears the Breitling Originals label, reflecting the brand’s shift from mined diamonds to lab-grown diamonds. By 2026, Breitling aims to ensure all products meet this level of traceability for source materials, with a focus on responsibility to employees, local communities, and the environment. The Chronomat 28 is the slimmest version of this classic timepiece, combining style, integrity, and innovation.
