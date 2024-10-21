(MENAFN- The Rio Times) President Daniel Noboa of Ecuador has appointed Luis Jaramillo as the new of Production, Foreign Trade, Investments, and Fisheries. This appointment comes after Sonsoles García resigned from the position on Friday, citing personal reasons.



The announced the change in a statement released on Saturday. They emphasized that Jaramillo's appointment strengthens their commitment to boosting Ecuador's economic development and international presence. The new minister brings extensive experience in business and to the role.



Jaramillo's expertise in investment and productivity is expected to play a crucial role in Ecuador's commercial landscape. The government believes his professional contributions will help solidify the country's position in international trade.



This ministerial change occurs nearly a year into President Noboa's term, coinciding with a severe energy crisis. Since September, Ecuador has faced its worst drought in six decades, significantly impacting hydroelectric power generation.







The lack of rainfall has forced the country to implement daily power cuts lasting up to 10 hours. These blackouts are expected to continue until December, affecting both households and the industrial sector.

Ecuador's President Appoints New Minister of Production Amid Energy Crisis

The energy crisis has dealt a blow to Ecuador's economy. Business leaders estimate losses of $12 million for every hour of nationwide power disconnection. They have also warned of potential job losses due to the ongoing situation.



Jaramillo's appointment comes at a critical time for Ecuador's production and trade sectors. His leadership will be crucial in navigating the challenges posed by the energy crisis and its economic repercussions.



As Ecuador grapples with these issues, the new minister's role in shaping economic policies and fostering international trade relations will be closely watched. The coming months will test the government's ability to manage the crisis and maintain economic stability.

MENAFN21102024007421016031ID1108800616