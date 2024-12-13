Lionel Messi Shares Footage From His Trip To Baku
Laman Ismayilova
World famous footballer Lionel messi posted a video from his
trip to Baku on his official Instagram page,
Azernews reports.
Recall that world-renowned football icon Lionel Messi,
accompanied by soccer stars Luis Suárez, Sergio Busquets, and Jordi
Alba, visited Baku Crystal Hall.
Film on Messi's inspiring journey and challenges in football was
also screened as part of the event. The film offers an intimate
look into the life of the legendary athlete.
"I would like to thank Azerbaijan for such a warm welcoming,"
said Argentine superstar Lionel Messi, currently playing for Inter
Miami FC, during an event organized at the Baku Crystal Hall.
Marking his first visit to Azerbaijan, the football legend
added, "I learned a lot about the people and culture of
Azerbaijan."
The event also featured other football icons, including Jordi
Alba, Sergio Busquets, and Luis Suárez. All ticket proceeds will go
towards charitable causes.
Furthermore, Lionel Messi and his teammates Luis Suarez, Sergio
Busquets, and Jordi Alba visited the Heydar Aliyev Center.
The guests met with Anar Alekberov, the director of the Heydar
Aliyev Center. They also toured the exhibitions presented at the
Center.
Lionel Messi and his teammates got acquainted with the carpet
collection titled "Dance of the Azerbaijani Carpet," the "Classic
Car Exhibition," and other displays.
