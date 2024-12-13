Lionel Messi Shares Footage From His Trip To Baku

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

World famous footballer Lionel posted a from his trip to Baku on his official Instagram page, Azernews reports.

Recall that world-renowned icon Lionel Messi, accompanied by soccer stars Luis Suárez, Sergio Busquets, and Jordi Alba, visited Baku Crystal Hall.

Film on Messi's inspiring journey and challenges in football was also screened as part of the event. The offers an intimate look into the life of the legendary athlete.

"I would like to thank Azerbaijan for such a warm welcoming," said Argentine superstar Lionel Messi, currently playing for Inter Miami FC, during an event organized at the Baku Crystal Hall.

Marking his first visit to Azerbaijan, the football legend added, "I learned a lot about the people and culture of Azerbaijan."

The event also featured other football icons, including Jordi Alba, Sergio Busquets, and Luis Suárez. All ticket proceeds will go towards charitable causes.

Furthermore, Lionel Messi and his teammates Luis Suarez, Sergio Busquets, and Jordi Alba visited the Heydar Aliyev Center.

The guests met with Anar Alekberov, the director of the Heydar Aliyev Center. They also toured the exhibitions presented at the Center.

Lionel Messi and his teammates got acquainted with the carpet collection titled "Dance of the Azerbaijani Carpet," the "Classic Car Exhibition," and other displays.