Government Working On A Project To Address Both Pollution And Traffic Jams: Nitin Gadkari

(MENAFN- Live Mint) New Delhi [India], December 13 (ANI): Union for Road and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, on Friday stated that the is working on a project to address both pollution and traffic jams in the national capital.

Speaking at Times Network's India Economic Conclave in New Delhi, Union Minister said, "Right now, I am working on a project worth ₹65 thousand crore in Delhi, which will reduce traffic jams and pollution in the city."

He, however, admitted that the Transport Department is responsible for around 40 percent of the pollution, adding that the is working on a project that will address both pollution and traffic jams in the national capital."First of all, 40 percent of air pollution is caused by our department. The Transport Ministry is responsible,"Gadkari stated.

"The second thing is that the pollution in Delhi is largely due to the rice straw or 'stubble' (straw left after rice harvesting) from the rice fields in Punjab, Haryana, and nearby areas. This amounts to 200 lakh tonnes. We have now decided to start a project in Panipat using this stubble, which will produce 1 lakh liters of ethanol, 150 tonnes of bio-vitamins, and 88 thousand tonnes of bio-aviation fuel. Currently, 400 projects are in process, and 40 of them are already completed. CNG is being produced from parali in these projects. This has resulted in the use of a total of 60 lakh tonnes of parali, which has helped reduce pollution," he added.

The Minister further added that he has ordered the officials (of Punjab) to work on a scheme in which a value can be created instead of burning the stubble, adding that people are ready to pay ₹2,500 per tonnes for the stubble.