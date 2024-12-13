66 Killed In Israeli Strikes Across Gaza Strip

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

In Thursday's Israeli on various locations in the Gaza Strip, 66 people were killed. In one of the attacks, Israel targeted a post office where war refugees had taken shelter, killing at least 30 people and injuring 50 others.

The Palestinian news agency Wafa reported that in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza City and a residential building in Nusseirat, 22 people were killed.

In another attack, Israel targeted the Jabalia refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip, killing one doctor.

Meanwhile, in Israeli on Khan Younis and Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, 13 people were killed.

Hamas stated that those killed were part of the protection team for trucks carrying humanitarian aid. However, Reuters, citing two sources within Hamas, reported that those killed were affiliated with the group.

These attacks come amidst escalating tensions between Israel and Hamas, with both sides suffering significant casualties. The targeting of civilian infrastructure, such as shelters and residential buildings, has drawn international concern over the rising humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

As the conflict intensifies, calls for ceasefires and international intervention have increased, with the international community urging both sides to protect civilians and respect humanitarian law. The situation remains dire, with efforts to mediate peace ongoing but progress limited.

