6 Killed, 60 Injured In Fire At Elderly Care Home In Jordan

Amman: A fire broke out at a private care center for the elderly in the capital Amman, leaving six people dead and 60 others injured.

Jordan's of Social Development Wafa Bani Mustafa explained in a statement cited by Petra News Agency on Friday that a fire broke out on the first floor of the White Beds Societys elderly home, killing six elderly, badly injuring five, and moderately injuring fifty-five more.

According to the minister, the fire spread throughout the center, which has 111 people, covering a space of 80 square meters. The injured were taken to government hospitals for treatment, and the remaining elderly were moved to other centers.

While confirming that all of the elderly who were evacuated were safe, the minister pointed out that investigations are being conducted to identify the fire's causes.