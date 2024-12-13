December 13: Is Friday The 13Th Unlucky? Here Are 13 Reasons Why

(MENAFN- Live Mint) December 13 : Today is Friday, December 13- a day that signals just a little over two weeks remain before 2024 comes to a close. It is also known as Friday, the 13th, a date considered unlucky in many Western traditions.

Friday, the 13th, occurs when the 13th day of a month falls on a Friday, which happens at least once a year.

In 2024, there were two Fridays , the 13th: September 13 and December 13.

From Norse myths to Christian legends - there are a host of reasons why this day is considered unlucky. Here's a look at 13 of them:

Why is Friday 13 unlucky?

1. 13 and Friday : Friday the 13th combines the number 13, which is often associated with incompleteness and disorder, with Friday, a day traditionally linked to misfortune.

2. The Last Supper : According to the Bible, Judas, who betrayed Jesus, was the 13th guest at the Last Supper.

3. Crucification of Jesus : Jesus was crucified on a Friday.

4. The Knights Templar : King Philip IV of France ordered the arrest of the Knights Templar on Friday, October 13, 1307. On that day, many of the Templars were arrested, tortured, and executed, and their property was confiscated. The timing of the arrests on Friday the 13th contributed to the superstition surrounding the date, associating it with bad luck and misfortune.

According to Norse mythology, Loki was the 13th guest at a dinner party of the gods. His presence led to mischief and chaos, ultimately causing the world to be plunged into darkness.