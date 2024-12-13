Netanyahu: Iran's Future Without Islamic Republic Will Come Sooner Than Expected

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Israeli Prime Benjamin Netanyahu, in a message to the Iranian people, reiterated that the future of Iran without the Islamic Republic will arrive sooner than people think. This marks Netanyahu's second message to the Iranian people in less than a month.

In his previous message on November 13, Netanyahu had also stated that the Islamic Republic would soon be overthrown.

In his new message, Netanyahu emphasized once again that a future without the Islamic Republic will come“much sooner than we think,” stating:“Women, Life, Freedom. This is Iran's future. This is the future of peace.”

Netanyahu referenced the over $30 billion spent by the Islamic Republic to support Bashar al-Assad in Syria, adding that“after just 11 days of war, Assad's regime collapsed.”

However, following the collapse of the Assad regime, Israeli forces focused on targeting both military and civilian infrastructure across Syria, effectively crippling the country's ability to recover and further weakening its strategic position.

Netanyahu reminded that the“oppressors” in Iran spent billions supporting Hamas in Gaza, yet today Hamas has been reduced to“ruins.”

He further noted that Iran spent over $20 billion to support Hezbollah in Lebanon, yet many of the group's leaders and fighters were killed within weeks in Israeli attacks.

Naim Qassem, Hezbollah's deputy leader, had reported on December 6 that the Islamic Republic allocated $12,000 to $14,000 for each Lebanese household.

Netanyahu continued by highlighting the failure of Iran's policies in the region, saying:“The money that your oppressors stole from you has literally gone up in smoke.”

Netanyahu emphasized that the Iranian people are increasingly frustrated with the heavy costs of the Islamic Republic's support for groups like Hamas and Hezbollah. These vast sums have been spent to pursue Tehran's goal of domination over other countries and impose a fundamentalist dictatorship.

The Israeli Prime Minister also expressed solidarity with the Iranian people, asserting that both Iranians and Israelis share the common desire for peace. However, he pointed out that Iranians live under a regime that oppresses them and threatens Israel, noting that the regime truly fears the people of Iran.

