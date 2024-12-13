BGT: It's Harder To Gauge Pink Ball's Seam Position At Night, Says Gill

(MENAFN- IANS) Brisbane, Dec 13 (IANS) India batter Shubman Gill reflected on the team's 10-wicket loss in the day-night Test in Adelaide, explaining that the team is more accustomed to playing with a red ball. He noted that the pink ball is slightly different, making it more challenging to judge the seam position while playing under the lights.

After registering a 295-run win, their biggest Test win on runs over Australia, in the series opener in Perth, India slumped to a 10-wicket loss in the second Test at Adelaide Oval, which levelled the five-match series 1-1.

"I think the pink ball is slightly different from the red ball. It's a little bit harder to be able to gauge the seam and the hand of a bowler, especially when you're playing at night. And we are a bit more used to playing with the red ball in the day. Just the dynamics of a pink ball Test, we don't play as much.

"And just playing at night, it's a little bit harder to gauge the seam position and the hand position at which the ball is released. So, it's a bit more difficult to look as a batsman," Shubman told reporters on the eve of the match.

India will look to regain the lead in the series when the two sides meet for the third Test in Gabba, the venue where India clinched a historic three-wicket win in 2021 to end Australia's 33-year dominance at the venue. In the match, Shubman played a knock of 91 in the second innings to contribute to India's win.

Now that India have come back to the same venue and had a practice session, Shubhman said, "It was nostalgic walking into the stadium after 2021. The wicket looks good, we'll know more tomorrow."

Subhman further highlighted the challenges of touring Australia for Test cricket and said that mental fitness is the most important thing required to play Down Under.

"I think the intensity at which the games are played here, especially the Test match. It is one of the most difficult things to be able to maintain that intensity through the course of 5 days, which is what makes Australia touring so difficult. More than anything, it's the mental intensity and mental fitness that is required here in Australia," he said.

The 25-year-old batter also spoke about the fun part of playing a longer Test series and said playing the same bowler again makes the batter aware of the scenarios where he can get out.

"There might be a scenario where a bowler might be getting you out 3 or 4 times in the series. And to be able to play the same bowler again in the next Test match, you know certain areas where you are well-enabled or where you can get out as a batsman. But I think that's the fun about playing a long series, playing a long Test series," said Shubman.

"I think even before the start of the series, we have played against them enough. Their Test side, I think, for the past 5-6 years hasn't changed much apart from one or a couple of changes here and there because of injury or some niggles. But they also know the areas that they are going to target. And we also know what are the areas that we are going to target at them.

"So I think even before coming here, both teams knew what would be the challenges coming here. Like I said, that's the fun part about being able to play a good long series. Because there is more than the skill, it is a lot more mental tactics involved here," he added.