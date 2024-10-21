South Africa Colocation Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio Analysis Report 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "South Africa Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Existing data center capacity in South Africa is almost 250 MW on full build.

Johannesburg dominates the upcoming data center in South Africa with almost 70% of the total power capacity. Teraco (Digital Realty) is the largest data center Operator in the region, followed by Vantage Data Centers and Open Access Data Centers (OADC).

This database (Excel) product covers the South Africa data center market portfolio analysis, which will provide the following information on the colocation data centers:



Detailed Analysis of 52 existing data centers

Detailed Analysis of 11 upcoming data centers

Locations covered: Bloemfontein, Cape Town, Centurion, Durban, East London, Emalahleni, George, Gqeberha, Grabouw, Johannesburg, Kempton Park, Klein Brak Rivier, Klerksdorp, Knysna, Middleburg, Midrand, Mount Edgecombe, Nelspruit, New Germany, Pietermaritzburg, Pinetown, Plettenberg Bay, Polokwane, Potchefstroom, Pretoria, Rustenburg, Sedgefield, Somerset West / Paarl.

Existing white-floor space (square feet)

Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)

Current IT load capacity (2024)

Future capacity additions (2024-2028)

Retail Colocation Pricing



Quarter Rack (1/4)



Half Rack Cabinets (1/2)

Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.) Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing

Key Market Highlights:



Existing Data Centers (52 Facilities):





Market Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Facility Address

Operator/Owner Name

Data Center Name, i.e., (JB2 or JHB1.)

Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)

Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Rack Capacity

Year of Operations

Design Standards (Tier I - IV) Power/Cooling Redundancy

Upcoming Data Centers (11 Facilities):





Investment Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Investor Name

Area (White-Floor Area)

Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Investment ($ Million)

Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)

Announcement Year

Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned) Active or Expected Year of Opening

Target Audience:





Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)

Data center Construction Contractors

Data center Infrastructure Providers

New Entrants

Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms Corporate and Governments Agencies

Key Topics Covered:





Scope & Assumptions

Definitions

Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility

Existing Data Center Database

Upcoming Data Center Facility

Existing vs Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)

Colocation Pricing Explore the Comprehensive Portfolio

Investors/Operators Covered



Africa Data Centres

Business Connexion

CipherWave

Digital Parks Africa

Equinix

Internet Solutions ZA (Dimesionsion Data part of NTT)

MTN

NTT & Dimension Data

Open Access Data Centres (OADC)

Paratus

Teraco (Digital Realty)

Vantage Data Centers Vodacom Business

