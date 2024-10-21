South Africa Colocation Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio Analysis Report 2024
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "South Africa Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Existing data center capacity in South Africa is almost 250 MW on full build.
Johannesburg dominates the upcoming data center market in South Africa with almost 70% of the total power capacity. Teraco (Digital Realty) is the largest data center Operator in the region, followed by Vantage Data Centers and Open Access Data Centers (OADC).
This database (Excel) product covers the South Africa data center market portfolio analysis, which will provide the following information on the colocation data centers:
Detailed Analysis of 52 existing data centers Detailed Analysis of 11 upcoming data centers Locations covered: Bloemfontein, Cape Town, Centurion, Durban, East London, Emalahleni, George, Gqeberha, Grabouw, Johannesburg, Kempton Park, Klein Brak Rivier, Klerksdorp, Knysna, Middleburg, Midrand, Mount Edgecombe, Nelspruit, New Germany, Pietermaritzburg, Pinetown, Plettenberg Bay, Polokwane, Potchefstroom, Pretoria, Rustenburg, Sedgefield, Somerset West / Paarl. Existing white-floor space (square feet) Upcoming white-floor space (square feet) Current IT load capacity (2024) Future capacity additions (2024-2028) Retail Colocation Pricing
Quarter Rack (1/4) Half Rack Cabinets (1/2) Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.) Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing
Key Market Highlights:
Existing Data Centers (52 Facilities):
Market Snapshot Location (Region/Country/City) Facility Address Operator/Owner Name Data Center Name, i.e., (JB2 or JHB1.) Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area) Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity) Rack Capacity Year of Operations Design Standards (Tier I - IV) Power/Cooling Redundancy
Upcoming Data Centers (11 Facilities):
Investment Snapshot Location (Region/Country/City) Investor Name Area (White-Floor Area) Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity) Investment ($ Million) Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million) Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million) General Construction Services Investment ($ Million) Announcement Year Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned) Active or Expected Year of Opening
Target Audience:
Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT) Data center Construction Contractors Data center Infrastructure Providers New Entrants Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms Corporate and Governments Agencies
Key Topics Covered:
Scope & Assumptions Definitions Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility Existing Data Center Database Upcoming Data Center Facility Existing vs Upcoming Capacity (Infographics) Colocation Pricing Explore the Comprehensive Portfolio
Investors/Operators Covered
Africa Data Centres Business Connexion CipherWave Digital Parks Africa Equinix Internet Solutions ZA (Dimesionsion Data part of NTT) MTN NTT & Dimension Data Open Access Data Centres (OADC) Paratus Teraco (Digital Realty) Vantage Data Centers Vodacom Business


