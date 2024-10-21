Think Tanks Platform And Its Online Portal Presented In Azerbaijan
On October 21, the presentation of the Think Tanks platform and
its online portal (think-tanks) is taking place in Azerbaijan,
Azernews reports.
The Think Tanks Platform is a Network of think tanks in
Azerbaijan specialising in political, economic, domestic,
environmental, and other critical areas. The main purpose of
establishing the platform is to encourage the activities of think
tanks, organise them according to modern needs, foster regular
communication and cooperation between state institutions and think
tanks, and enhance interaction between think tanks and
decision-makers. Additionally, it aims to increase public awareness
of the activities and focus areas of think tanks operating in
Azerbaijan, promote their work through media and social networks,
and strengthen collaboration and coordination between
decision-makers, think tanks, and academic circles.
Through this platform, leading think tanks will have the
opportunity to discuss key challenges related to Azerbaijan's
national interests and develop scientifically-based proposals and
recommendations for possible responses.
During the presentation of the online portal, discussions are
held on the role of think tanks in society, their cooperation with
international think tanks, and topics related to political and
economic issues.
