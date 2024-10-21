Consequences Of Drone Attack On Kyiv Region: Houses, Cars, Local Market Affected

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Kyiv region, as a result of the latest attack by Russian kamikaze drones, two apartment buildings and a private house, a garage, three cars, and a sustained damage.

That's according to the National , Ukrinform reports.

Video: Official of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine

"As of 08:30, in one of the districts, two apartment buildings, a private house, a garage, three cars, as well as a local market have sustained damage," the statement reads.

There is currently no information about any casualties.

Ruslan Kravchenko, chief of the regional administration, reported on Facebook that air defense forces were activated across the region, destroying incoming air targets. No critical or residential infrastructure was destroyed, and no casualties were reported.

According to the official, in one of the settlements, drone debris fell through the roof of an apartment block, where windows were shattered and one of the apartments – partially destroyed.

Windows were broken in another high-rise building. Three cars sustained damage.

All emergency services scrambled to the site of the impact.

In addition, Kravchenko added, a private household and a garage were damaged. There was also a fire out in the field.

A blaze broke out in one of the markets before being promptly put out.

"All victims will be provided with the necessary emergency assistance. Together with representatives of communities and international partners, we are already working on this," assured the head of the administration.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Ukraine's Defense Forces neutralized nearly a dozen Russian attack drones that were targeting Kyiv overnight Monday.

Photo: National Police