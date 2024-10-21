Harris, Trump Compete To Win Swing States, African-Americans, Latinos' Votes

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) News report by Rola Riachi

WASHINGTON, Oct 21 (KUNA) -- With the US presidential approaching on November 5th, Democrat Kamala Harris and Donald Trump, will compete head-to-head to win the support of African-American and Latino voters.

The US follows an election system known as 'The Electoral College', which consists of 538 electors; a majority of 270 electoral votes is required to elect the President.

The candidates mostly depends on what is known as 'Swing States,' any state that could reasonably be won by either the or Republican candidate in a statewide election, most often referring to presidential elections, by a swing in votes.

The electoral battles in this year's election are concentrated in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin, adding that political observers also consider Nevada, North Carolina, and Minnesota as swing states this year.

The two candidates are mainly focusing on Latinos and African-Americans as their votes may be decisive, noting these groups are generally Pro-Democrat, however a new poll conducted by the New York Times, in partnership with the Siena College Research Institute, showed that Trump is winning their votes.

African-American and Latino voters' top priorities are economy and immigration, as well as gender related social issues, particularly relevant to African American men who could be crucial in the electoral race.

In response to data indicating a shift of African-American men toward the Republican candidate, former Democratic President Barack Obama has begun going all out targeting Black men, on what he suggested was a shift driven by the lack of acceptance of a woman in the presidency.

"And you're coming up with all kinds of reasons and excuses," he told them, "part of it makes me think that you just aren't feeling the idea of having a woman as president, and you're coming up with other alternatives and other reasons for that."

On her part, Harris expressed her appreciation regarding the former president's support, stressing that she is not excluded from the votes of any particular demographic group, and she will work on winning their votes.

In recent weeks, Harris has intensified her efforts to reach out to African-American voters in swing states by releasing a nine page "Black Men's Opportunity Agenda," where Black men are equipped with the tools to thrive, to buy a home, to provide for their families, start a business and build wealth.

With Democrat Kamala Harris and Republican Donald Trump running neck-and-neck, their priority to appeal to African-American and Latino voters is likely to have a major impact on the results of the election on November 5th. (end)

rsr













MENAFN21102024000071011013ID1108800484