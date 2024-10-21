Putin to engage with various world leaders at BRICS summit in Kazan

(MENAFN) In the upcoming days, Russian President Vladimir will engage with various world leaders, including Xi Jinping of China, Narendra Modi of India, Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey, and Masoud Pezeshkian of Iran. These leaders are set to convene in Kazan, Russia, for a meeting of the BRICS bloc of developing economies. This gathering occurs despite expectations that the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and an international arrest warrant against Putin would isolate him from the global community.



The BRICS alliance, initially composed of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, has expanded rapidly this year. New members such as Iran, Egypt, Ethiopia, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia joined in January, with Turkey, Azerbaijan, and Malaysia formally applying for membership, alongside interest from additional countries. Russian officials view the upcoming summit as a significant achievement, with Putin's foreign policy aide, Yuri Ushakov, noting that 32 countries have confirmed their participation, including over 20 heads of state. Putin is expected to conduct approximately 20 bilateral meetings during the summit, which may become the largest foreign policy event ever hosted in Russia.



Analysts suggest that the Kremlin seeks to project a unified front with its allies amid ongoing tensions with the West while also securing practical agreements to bolster Russia's economy and war efforts. For participating nations, the summit presents an opportunity to amplify their voices and narratives on the global stage. According to Alexander Gabuyev from the Carnegie Russia Eurasia Center, the appeal of BRICS lies in its relatively low obligations for membership, providing nations with opportunities for increased engagement with prominent leaders.



For Putin, the summit serves a personal significance by illustrating the ineffectiveness of Western attempts to isolate him. It reinforces the narrative that Russia is a vital player in a new coalition that challenges Western dominance. The Kremlin aims to discuss expanding trade with major countries like India and China and seeks participation in a payment system project that would serve as an alternative to the SWIFT global banking network, allowing Russia to conduct trade without concerns about sanctions.

