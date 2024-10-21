Kuwait PM Receives Invitation To February's UAE World Gov'ts Summit

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 21 (KUNA) -- the Prime Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad received at Bayan Palace Monday the UAE Ambassador to Kuwait Dr. Matar Al-Neyadi who handed him an invitation to the World Summit in Dubai February of 2025. The invitation was included in a hand written letter by Vice President of the UAE, Prime Minister, and Governor of Dubai Sheikh Mohammad bin Rashed Al-Maktoum. Head of the Prime Minister Diwan Abdulaziz Al-Dhakeel attended the reception. (end) tm

