Israeli Occupation's Aggression Kills Six People Northeast Lebanon

10/21/2024 1:04:43 AM
BEIRUT, Oct 21 (KUNA) -- Six people were killed and eight others injured in an Israeli Occupation airstrike on the city of Baalbek, northeast of Lebanon, said a media source on Monday.
According to the National News Agency (NNA), the attack -- targeting a house -- resulted in destruction of properties nearby.
Since September 23, the Israeli occupation's air force had been heavily bombarding Lebanon, leading to death, injury and destruction in addition to the displacement of hundred of thousands. (end)
