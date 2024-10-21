Deloitte and Liferay partner to deliver future-ready digital experiences

(MENAFN- Novellus PR & Comms) Dubai, UAE: October 17, 2024: Deloitte Middle East and Liferay, a leading provider of digital experience platform (DXP) solutions, have formed a strategic alliance to redefine digital experiences and address evolving customer needs. This collaboration integrates conceptualization, design, development, and implementation on Liferay’s Digital Experience Platform (DXP) to deliver seamless, end-to-end customer journeys to customers in the GCC.

The partnership was formalized during an MoU signing at GITEX GLOBAL between Shakeel Sawar, Deloitte Middle East Partner and Moussalam Dalati – General Manager, MEA and France, Liferay.

Deloitte’s digital experience approach is built around three core pillars: Advise, Implement, and Operate to fuel the design and implementation of a tailored digital experience platforms that integrates effortlessly and resolves specific customer challenges. Liferay’s DXP provides a robust foundation for facilitating future-ready digital experiences. Upon launching the platform, Deloitte manages and scales it, introducing new capabilities that drive sustained optimization and long-term business growth.

Shakeel Sawar, Deloitte Middle East Partner, stated: “At Deloitte, we connect creativity with technology for business, bringing empathy, ideas and experiences into all that we do. Together across the breadth of our organization we make an impact that matters for our clients, talent, partners and communities. Our collaboration with Liferay will help unlock the full potential for our clients and shape digital experiences that matters”

Moussalam Dalati, General Manager – MEA and France, stated: “In this era, where digital transformation plays a central role in the growth of organizations, it is imperative that they build a digital backbone founded on a powerful strategy that showcases readiness to include future requirements. By combining our digital expertise with Deloitte, we empower organizations to meet new demands and adapt to future challenges.”





MENAFN21102024007106015286ID1108800448