Vettaiyan Box Office Collection Day 11: Rajnikanth-Bachchan Film Continues Winning Streak, Mints ₹5 Crore

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Vettaiyan collection Day 11: Following a net earning of ₹129.25 crore within the first ten days of its release, the Rajnikanth-Amitabh Bachchan starrer continued on its winning streak.

On the eleventh day, the Kollywood action thriller earned ₹5 crore, which is significantly higher than its on Day 9 and Day 10. Vettaiyan saw an uptick of at least 10 per cent on October 20, as compared to the ₹4.5 crore earning on October 19 (Day 9), reported tracker Sacnilk.

Vettaiyan collection

Although Vettaiyan earned ₹122.15 crore in the first week, it has yet to hit the ₹300 crore milestone. However, fans have been elated about the movie ever since its release on October 10, just ahead of the Dussehra weekend.

Vettaiyan's rise in earnings can be attributed to the increasing occupancies for the Tamil version of the movie in cities like Chennai and Bengaluru. Chennai witnessed an occupancy of 38.75 per cent across all the shows, while Bengaluru's occupancy stood at 20.75 per cent.

Occupancies for the Hindi version of the movie were not far behind, as theatres across Jaipur and Lucknow recorded high occupancies of 23.67 per cent and 21 per cent.

Vettaiyan movie

In addition to a thrilling plot that revolves around justice for the rape and murder of a woman, Vettaiyan also offers the public an opportunity to watch legends Rajnikanth and Amitabh Bachchan share the screen together.

The two icons last appeared in the 1991 action-drama Hum. The first 30 minutes of Vettaiyan has Rajnikanth in the spotlight. As the plot develops, the movie becomes a fast-paced investigative thriller.

'Justice delayed is justice denied...'

Superstar Rajinikanth plays the cop who battles for extrajudicial killings as he proclaims,“It's not wrong for the police to take the law into their own hands when injustice occurs, rather than remaining silent.”

Amitabh Bachchan plays Sathyadev. In the film, his dialogue,“Justice delayed is justice denied; justice hurried is justice buried,” indicates his opposition to encounter killings.

Numbers have been sourced from Sacnilk)