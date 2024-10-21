Killers Of Baba Siddique 'Turned Their Sight On Me,' Says Son Zeeshan Siddique

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Zeeshan Siddique, son of slain NCP leader and former Maharashtra Baba Siddique, has claimed that the people behind his father's assassination are now targeting him. However, the Bandra (East) MLA vowed that he would not be intimidated, pledging to carry forward his father's legacy with determination and courage.

In a powerful statement on X, Zeeshan said,“They silenced my father. But they forget – he was a lion, and I carry his roar within me, his fight in my veins. He stood for justice, fought for change, and withstood the storms with unwavering courage.”

He added that the same forces responsible for his father's death are now threatening him.



“Now, those who brought him down turn their sights on me, assuming they've won. To them, I declare: The blood of a lion runs in my veins. I am still here, unafraid and unbroken. They took one, but I rise in his place. This fight is far from over. Today, I stand where he stood: ALIVE, RELENTLESS, and READY. To my people of Vandre East, I am always with you [sic],” Zeeshan posted.

How was Baba Siddique killed?

Baba Siddique was shot dead on the night of October 12 near Zeeshan's office in the Bandra area of Mumbai . According to preliminary investigations, three individuals were involved in the killing.

| Baba Siddique murder: 5 more persons arrested for providing firearms to shooters

So far, police have arrested 10 suspects in connection with the murder, but the search continues for the main shooter and two alleged conspirators. Investigators are exploring several motives, including a possible connection to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. However, authorities have yet to confirm the exact reason behind the killing.

| In message to Baba Siddique killers, son Zeeshan says 'fight is far from over'

Zeeshan's statement comes amid growing concerns about his safety, with questions raised about whether the attack on his father was part of a larger plot. Despite the apparent threat to his life, Zeeshan made it clear that he remains resolute in the face of danger.



“They think they've won, but I stand ready,” his message concluded.

| 'Have 2 or more kids': Chandrababu Naidu sets condition for election candidates

The murder of Baba Siddique sent shockwaves across political circles and intensified the demand for a thorough investigation. Police continue to probe all angles as the community rallies behind Zeeshan Siddique, who has vowed to stand firm and carry forward his father's fight for justice.