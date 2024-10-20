Ukrainian Forces Destroy Nearly Dozen Shahed Uavs Targeting Kyiv Overnight

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ukrainian defenders destroyed about a dozen Russian combat drones that attempted to attack Kyiv from different directions overnight, according to the Kyiv City Military Administration.



“The enemy does not reduce the intensity of air on Ukraine and Kyiv. At night, Russian drones attempted to attack the capital again. The air alert in Kyiv lasted more than five hours. Russian UAVs were approaching the capital from different directions. However, the Defense Forces neutralized all the drones, which is about a dozen enemy UAVs that threatened the city,” the statement says.

According to Serhiy Popko, the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, as a result of the attack by Russian combat drones, debris was recorded falling in three districts.

In the Dniprovskyi district, an electric cable was damaged. No casualties have been reported.

Drone debris damages residential buildings in twodistricts, one person injured

In the Holosiivskyi district, partial damage to the wall decoration and broken windows were recorded in an apartment building. There was no destruction or fire damage. There were no injuries reported.

In the Solomianskyi district, falling debris caused a fire on the roof of a one-story residential building. The fire was extinguished. One person sustained injuries, but he refused hospitalization.

As reported, an air alert was declared in Kyiv and most regions last night due to the launch of combat drones by Russian aggressors from the northern and southern directions.