Baku Hosts Exhibition King Of Fairy Tales

Baku music Academy, Russian National Museum of Music, and the
Russian House in Baku have organised a concert and exhibition
dedicated to the 180th anniversary of the birth of the great
Russian composer N.A. Rimsky-Korsakov, Azernews reports.
The exhibition "The Tsar of Fairy Tales" featured sketches of
stage designs and costumes, as well as paintings by renowned
theatrical artists from the late 19th to early 20th centuries,
prominent representatives of Art Nouveau in theatrical painting-M.
Vrubel, K. Korovin, I. Bilibin, P. Lamber, S. Malyutin, A. Benois,
A. Golovin, and B. Anisfeld.
The art project also showcased the first editions of
Rimsky-Korsakov's works, the composer's manuscripts, and
photographs of famous singers who were the first performers of the
Master's operatic works.
Speaking at the event, the head of the Russian House in Baku
Irек Zinurov and the event's host and curator, a Doctor of
Philosophy in Art Studies and Senior Lecturer at the Baku Music
Academy Alena Inyakina discussed the uniqueness, immense artistic
significance, colossal scope, and rare versatility of
Rimsky-Korsakov's work-a prominent composer, educator, conductor,
and musicologist.
The guests enjoyed a rich musical program featuring masterpieces
of N.A. Rimsky-Korsakov's operatic and chamber vocal creations.
Performers in the concert program included the choir of St.
Michael the Archangel Cathedral in Baku, conducted by Kristina
Afandiyeva, Honoured Artist Anton Fershtand, soloist of the State
Academic Musical Theater Yulia Heydarova, concertmaster of the Baku
Music Academy Dilara Karimova, international competition laureate
Nariman Aliyev, artists of the State Choral Chapel Kamilla Imanova
and Elyar Aliyev, artists of the State Academic Opera and Ballet
Theatre Ruslan Persan, as well as graduates of the Baku Music
Academy Aminat Ahmadova and Inara Azimova.
Media partners of the event are Azernews, Trend, Day,
and Milli.
----
Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews' staff journalist, follow her on
Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr