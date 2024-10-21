Britain's Verulamium Museum... A Trove Of Rare Roman Antiquities

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) (Photo feature by: Marwan Baltrash)

LONDON, Oct 21 (KUNA) -- Thirty kilometers northeast of the British capital, London, lies the city of St. Albans. Its ancient Roman heritage has given it a rare touch in British history.

The city, founded in 50 AD, was known as Verulamium, the second largest Roman colony in Britain after Londinium, or London today. It gave it all the features of Roman cities, especially in its architectural and artistic aspects.

Although only small parts of Verulamium remain, including its theatre and walls that survived wars and fires, its museum contains countless pottery, glass, jewelry, coins, some weapons and shields, and even complete human skeletons of some of its inhabitants from that era. (end)

