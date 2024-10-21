Women’S T20 WC: Fulfilled Dream Of Winning Alongside Sophie And Suzie, Says Amelia Kerr

(MENAFN- IANS) Dubai, Oct 21 (IANS) All-rounder Amelia Kerr, who made 43 with the bat and picked up three wickets while battling cramps to put in a Player of the Match performance in the 2024 Women's T20 final win for New Zealand, said she fulfilled a childhood dream of her winning a big title alongside Sophie Devine and Suzie Bates.

"I was inspired to be a White Fern watching that 2010 World Cup which Sophie was at and from that moment I was at the nets with my dad pretending I was batting with Sophie and Suzie (Bates) and being in the team so young and playing with my role models who have been so good to me and two of New Zealand's greatest ever cricketers."

“I don't necessarily believe you deserve things in sport, but if any two people do, it's Sophie and Suzie. And I just think back to myself as a kid that was batting with Sophie and Suzie in the nets. Like when I was at primary school in creative writing, I wrote about winning a World Cup with Sophie and Suzie."

"So, to be here now, having done that, I think that's probably why I'm so emotional out on the field in the moment. It's something that's so special when I think back to my younger self and to be here now and to do it with two of New Zealand's best ever," said Amelia, who also turned out to be Player of the Tournament in the competition

Talking about her superb all-round performance in the final, Amelia remarked,“I was probably struggling a little bit out there whilst batting and it was hot. I went through about 10 pairs of gloves, so I was sweating a lot. When I came off, had a nice bath, and then got out on the field and sprinted for one and felt my calf almost go and cramp up and then I bowled my first ball and the same feeling kind of happened.

"So thankfully I then stayed in the ring and didn't need to field on the boundary where I normally do. Bowling was just about getting through the crease. I probably didn't put as much energy through the crease as I would have liked, but still managed to get through."