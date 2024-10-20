Moldova Holds Presidential Election, EU Membership Referendum

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) BUCHAREST, Oct 21 (NNN-XINHUA) – Moldovan voters went to the yesterday, for the country's presidential election and a on joining the European Union (EU).

The Central Electoral Commission (CEC) of Moldova, said yesterday in a press release that, 2,219 polling stations were open to an estimated 3.3 million voters from 7.00 a.m. (0400 GMT) until 9.00 p.m. local time (1800 GMT).

The polls were monitored by 2,061 observers, including 1,277 national observers and 784 international observers, according to the CEC.

Under the country's constitution, a candidate must win an absolute majority to be elected as president; otherwise, the two candidates with the most votes proceed to a runoff.

Besides choosing a president, voters will also vote in a referendum on whether the goal of joining the EU should be enshrined in the country's constitution.

“Our vote in the referendum will determine our fate for many decades to come,” said Maia Sandu, the incumbent Moldovan president, seeking a second term in office.

Since her election in 2020, Sandu has steered Moldova towards greater alignment with the EU. She led the country to achieve EU candidate country status in 2022. In June, this year, formal accession negotiations were launched.– NNN-XINHUA